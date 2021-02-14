Letter: Covid19.

The fact is state educators are trying to re open school still in Arizona. During a global pandemic. Which has no boundaries. Also it's cause for a high concern that the teachers can't get there shots because of the failure of the last administration handling of the virus as a hoax. Which he said almost anything is a hoax when it's goes against Trump. I worry about the rise of covid19 with teachers. In the school district in Tucson we already lost 6 teachers in one week. Imagine how many teachers and students we lose if we open schools again. The state educators who are for this plan to open schools should resign.
Jacob Richards
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.