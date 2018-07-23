I guess it’s that season again… I’m starting to see flyers for the killing contests go up. I’m not talking about a hunting season where ethical hunters go out to fill their fridge, I’m talking about the coyote killing contests.
Even though science demonstrates randomly killing coyotes in contests like these does not reduce their populations and even though Fish & Game Commissioners across the U.S. remind hunters that coyotes are not their competition, killing them randomly doesn’t effect game populations and doesn’t mitigate conflicts with livestock. No matter, there’s still a subpopulation of hunters that go out and “choot em’ up” throw them in a pile to rot and gather their prize money for blasting the most or the heaviest or the pregnant one.
When will the real hunters say enough is enough? Coyote killing contests are wasteful, pointless and proven to be ineffective. Arizona should get rid of them.
Tina Meredith
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.