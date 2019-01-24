Great article on Cross Scott who saved a woman doing compression only CPR ! Just like he remembered the CPR instruction from The Office episode, it is as easy as that. All you need to do the 3 C's: 1. Check to see if they are unconscious, 2. Call 911, and 3. Compress 100 times a minute over the sternum, 2 inches deep. Our medical students teach this for free in the community and at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. There is a lot of great free information and videos on how to do CPR on the Sarver heart center web page : heart.arizona.edu. Great job. Dr. Dan
Dan Beskind
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.