Letter: Crazy Times

Re: the May 16 article "AZ's kooky election audit."
Several letters ask why Democrats don't welcome the "audit" going on in Maricopa County. They assume this "audit" is legitimate and professional. Please read Tim Steller's article "AZ's Kooky Election Audit" to get a clue of what is really going on. Any honest person knows Biden was elected fairly and legitimately, as affirmed by courts across the country. Why would anyone want to lend credence to Trump's Big Lie by supporting this "fraudit" or saying "well, let's see what they find"? Who would believe Cyber Ninja's results, given their CEO is a Trump supporter/ conspiracy theorist? As Steller pointed out, how can their results be verified? How disturbing this mess has resulted from one person's Big Lie, and that so many buy the lies. How fitting that "Crazy Times" carnival set up adjacent to the (unsecure) audit building. The carnival management should recruit Cyber Ninjas staff and AZ Senate Republicans for a new side show - "See The Loonies".
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
