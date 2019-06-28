Local elected officials admitting they can't do their duties are rushing to allow neighborhoods to form yet another layer of bureaucracy in the form "self-taxing improvement districts". Sounds great, let the neighborhoods vote to establish yet another taxing body to manage street improvements.
Wrong Direction! Instead of creating another non-elected overlapping duplication of tax districts to fund road improvements, end the waste! Consolidate the various road departments including cities, county and existing functions of Homeowners Associations responsibilities for roads.
One road department for all of Pima County. One office, one set of planers, one complaint department, one maintenance and equipment shop, equalized tax burden across the entire county. Eventually efficiency in economy of scale and revenue savings in bonding and debt servicing.
Pull things together. Citizens need to reach out and speak up or yet another boondoggle of unnecessary waste of time and tax dollars will crush us.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
