To decrease the risk of flooding, the Santa Cruz riverbed is scheduled to be cleared of sediment that has piled up for decades. The removal of this material is going to happen, no matter what. Placing that dredged sediment on top of the adjacent A-mountain landfill, rather than hauling it to a more distant location, will generate a cost savings of $250,000. That savings alone will fund the contouring of the soil, as well as the revegetation with native plants, and construction of paths and ramadas with exhibits that would celebrate the importance of this iconic site, and begin to make up just a little for the sad history of disrespect and desecration of our own Tucson history.
Ellen Paige Md
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.