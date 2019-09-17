This is for the individual who was upset about the credit card fee to pay property taxes on-line.
Any entity who accepts credit card payments pays fees to the issuer of the card: bank or other card issuer. These fees are typically 2 or 3 percent depending upon the agreements involved between the issuer and the recipient of the payment which is usually a retailer. The retailer factors this into his overhead and the price of the merchandise being sold. Debit cards usually carry a lower percentage charged to the recipient of the payment.
Obviously, the county cannot expect the payment of taxes to be by credit card and therefore add a percentage to everyone's tax bill. It is more likely that the taxpayer will write the check, put it in an envelope, add a stamp and put it into the mail box; rather that go online and pay the county with a credit card. Thus, the 2% charge for the convenience which can be expensive in this case.
Carol HASTINGS
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.