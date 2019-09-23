Two opinions have been published criticizing the Pima County Treasury for collecting a three percent convenience fee when people pay their property taxes with a credit card. How dare the county to tack on another three percent, they say. The answer is that the credit card companies charge retailers and the government every time someone uses a credit card in their establishment. The government has no choice, but to charge the taxpayer or they are losing that two or three percent that the credit card companies charge. You may wonder why the credit card companies pay you with miles or even cash to use their cards. They do this because every time you use the card they make money. We all pay for the convenience of credit cards.
Jon Stromquist
Green Valley
