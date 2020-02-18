Letter: credit union
View Comments

Letter: credit union

Star, editor:

Your Sunday article on Choosing a Credit Union was most informative. However, a Credit Union may not be the best option. Mentioned is that they offer better interest rates on savings accounts and competitive rates on various loans.

The Tucson Federal Credit Union, whose receipts say "Better than a bank," is not a true statement. Chase Bank, for example, pays a higher rate of interest on deposits and a much higher rate on Certificates of Deposit. The non-profit status of Tucson Federal refers to its membership. The members are not getting the profit.

Andrew Rutter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News