Letter: credit union

Your Sunday article on Choosing a Credit Union was most informative. However, a Credit Union may not be the best option. Mentioned is that they offer better interest rates on savings accounts and competitive rates on various loans.
The Tucson Federal Credit Union, whose receipts say "Better than a bank," is not a true statement. Chase Bank, for example, pays a higher rate of interest on deposits and a much higher rate on Certificates of Deposit. The non-profit status of Tucson Federal refers to its membership. The members are not getting the profit.
Andrew Rutter
Midtown
