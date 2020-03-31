Letter: Credit where credit is due

In the current COVID-19 pandemic, we honor health care workers and hospitals who so professionally prepare and respond. This compels me to write this letter.
On February 5, the Star published my guest editorial, “Patient-centered approach delivers better outcomes.” It documented low average patient experience scores among the six general adult medical and surgical hospitals in Tucson zip codes. One responded with an invitation for a face-to-face meeting.
On March 10, I met with Jennifer Schomburg, CEO, Northwest Medical Center, and Veronica Apodaca, System Director of Marketing at Northwest Healthcare. They described new initiatives: a new Patient Family Advisory Council that had met 10 times and identified 2 priorities, training for health care staff to improve communication, and a “quiet night” program to address a common patient complaint. They took my list of bullet points, promising further attention. They let me know that I and their patients had been heard. Of course, Northwest had the highest initial ratings on patient experience of the six hospitals. Kudos.
Beatrice Krauss
Foothills
