Letter: Creep of Christian Nationalism?

In 1633, the Catholic inquisition imprisoned Galileo for his pursuit of astronomical knowledge and just days ago, the Arizona Republican lead legislature came closer to criminalizing biological and psychological knowledge. Astronomy revealed to Galileo the reality of our solar system, which ran counter to Catholic doctrine. Biology and psychology are currently helping us discover the incredibly complex variability of human physical and mental development.
I hear some saying that scientists are still free to pursue their studies, but this is just the proverbial “camel’s nose under the tent.” If children are indoctrinated to deny science, they will eventually become voters who deny all of reality.
This is simply another example of the authoritarian right advancing their agenda of Christian Nationalism into our politics. It is clear that Arizona Republican legislators care little for democracy and care nothing for science which runs counter to their own religious beliefs.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.