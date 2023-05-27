We have a problem with increased crime. The second problem is the underinvestment in our criminal justice system.

The news outlets like to show the bad cops. There are over 800,000 law enforcement officers in the United States.

Data shows one percent are bad cops. Police make you feel safe. When you have a safe street you have community, people venture out, talk to neighbors, even strangers, build relationships. When you have crime violence people

retreat, get suspicious of neighbors , folks on the street. If you care about relationships, equality, diversity, inclusion,

civic harmony, then you must feel safe. We need to act on recruiting in the police department. There are times the police put themselves in danger for our safety. The police should be celebrated and praised when they reduce crime. Just a NOTE, Chronic Criminals belong in jail, it does cost money, but what price do you put on someones debilitating attack or death.

Valentine Ferraris

East side