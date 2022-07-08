Letter: Crime

I was at Walmart yesterday morning. An employee confronted a shoplifter who hadn't paid for a backpack. The shoplifter angrily shouted at the employee, who was being calm, professional, and doing his job. He indignantly left the store, spewing obscenities. I asked the cashier, why the shoplifter was allowed to leave with the stolen property. I was told, "Walmart employees are not allowed to retrieve stolen property, place their hands on / detain shoplifters, and police didn't have the resources to respond to shoplifters." This costs honest people, and lessens the quality of life for Tucsonans! It's a shame TPD are not properly funded! It's a shame we have a prosecutor that doesn't punish shoplifters! San Francisco got rid of their do - nothing prosecutor and L.A. is doing the same.