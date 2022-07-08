 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Crime

  • Comments

I was at Walmart yesterday morning. An employee confronted a shoplifter who hadn't paid for a backpack. The shoplifter angrily shouted at the employee, who was being calm, professional, and doing his job. He indignantly left the store, spewing obscenities. I asked the cashier, why the shoplifter was allowed to leave with the stolen property. I was told, "Walmart employees are not allowed to retrieve stolen property, place their hands on / detain shoplifters, and police didn't have the resources to respond to shoplifters." This costs honest people, and lessens the quality of life for Tucsonans! It's a shame TPD are not properly funded! It's a shame we have a prosecutor that doesn't punish shoplifters! San Francisco got rid of their do - nothing prosecutor and L.A. is doing the same.

Scott Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Border Wall

Lots of Far Right Wingnut Candidates talking about continuing the building of the " Border Wall" .

Letter: Gubernatorial "groomer"?

Reading about Kari Lake's Drag Queen Dilemma was most entertaining. According to the article "Lake sends desist letter to Phoenix drag queen",…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News