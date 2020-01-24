Letter: Criminal Justice Sentencing Reforms

Representative Kristen Engel is applauded for her courageous position supporting sentencing reforms within our criminal justice system. Many politicians duck and hide when it comes to incarceration and prison reforms.
Lock up the bad people, forget they will be returning to our streets some day.
This is where Representative Engel correctly points out a lack of programs where 78% of the inmate population demonstrates substance abuse history.
Treatment is limited, release carrying all the same problems that trapped them in the first place makes no sense at all. Recidivism demands legislative action. Time to put candidate's feet to the fire where do they they stand ensuring inmates can reenter society without once again threatening public safety?
Treatment, education, teaching job skills have costs, however, without them inmates are given a new sentence to join the underground economy.
Representative Engel shows leadership in proposing beefing up substance abuse treatment programs.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
