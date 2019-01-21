I just read about the arrest and prosecution of the water carriers of No More Deaths. I wonder. If trespassing on public land and “littering” in order to save human lives is a criminal offense, does that mean that you should not break into and enter a burning house to save a life? Is it a punishable offense to crush the windshield of an overturned vehicle in order to rescue the victim of a car accident, especially if it turns out to be a drunk driver or a red light runner? Should you leave an injured person lying in the street until you find out whether or not they have committed a crime, and if they have, should you leave them to die? If we gather up a lost child, are we going to be arrested on kidnapping charges?
Is crossing the U.S. border illegally now a capital offense? Is cruel and unusual punishment, like death by starvation or dehydration, now legal and morally acceptable in this country?
SHAME .
Julianna Elias
Nogales
