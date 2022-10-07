 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Critical CFSD School Board Election

Our community is facing a critically-important school board election. As a parent whose child was educated from kindergarten through graduation in the Catalina Foothills School District, I am proud of the accomplishments achieved in CFSD over the past 20 years. The recognition of - and respect for - diversity, equity and inclusion has never been more important than it is today. Candidates Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert recognize and celebrate diversity in our classrooms and as a part of our valued curriculum. CFSD educators, board members, and many parents have long recognized that our society is only made successful when we respect and learn from those who may look different from us. As parents, we strive to share with our children, many of whom are now young adults, how we may further the recognition and respect for those whose path may be different from ours - whether ethnically, religiously, or based on personal preferences. A vote for Bhola, Krauss and Mehmert is a vote for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tracy Shake

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

