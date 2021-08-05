 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Critical Race Theory re Schaller column Sunday August 1
View Comments

Letter: Critical Race Theory re Schaller column Sunday August 1

  • Comments

Prof. Schaller's column on Critical Race Theory (CRT) defined what it is and what it is not. He gave historical examples of legislation and practices that, intentionally or not, institutionalized racism and inequality in voting, housing, and education.

All students, particularly white students, should learn this history, not to make them feel personal shame and guilt, but so they can be part of the remedy.

On July 9, 2021, Gov. Ducey signed HB 2898 which prohibits instruction in Arizona schools on CRT. No instruction can “present any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity, or sex.”

Ironically, that same day the Gov. signed HB 2241 which mandates instruction on the Holocaust. Might students of German descent feel shame or guilt?

Both the Holocaust and present day antisemitism, as well as the legacy of enslavement of an estimated 10 million people in the U.S from 1620-1860, are examples of incalculable evil. Neither should be disregarded. Both should be taught in our schools.

Michael Drake

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Generosity

On July 25th, 2021, I took my parent to IHOP on Cortaro Farms Rd, just east of I-10. My father's 89th birthday was on July 26th, so we went fo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News