Letter: Critical Race Theory re Schaller column Sunday August 1

Prof. Schaller's column on Critical Race Theory (CRT) defined what it is and what it is not. He gave historical examples of legislation and practices that, intentionally or not, institutionalized racism and inequality in voting, housing, and education.
All students, particularly white students, should learn this history, not to make them feel personal shame and guilt, but so they can be part of the remedy.
On July 9, 2021, Gov. Ducey signed HB 2898 which prohibits instruction in Arizona schools on CRT. No instruction can “present any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity, or sex.”
Ironically, that same day the Gov. signed HB 2241 which mandates instruction on the Holocaust. Might students of German descent feel shame or guilt?
Both the Holocaust and present day antisemitism, as well as the legacy of enslavement of an estimated 10 million people in the U.S from 1620-1860, are examples of incalculable evil. Neither should be disregarded. Both should be taught in our schools.
Michael Drake
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.