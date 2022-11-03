Letter: CRITICAL SCHOOL VOTE

I am concerned about misinformation about Critical Race Theory (CRT), as discussed by candidates for School Boards and the Superintendent of Public Instruction (SPI).

CRT was introduced by Derrick Bell, a civil rights academic in the 1970s to present truthful information about race and racial justice, “even in the face of criticism.” Critical in CRT refers to critical thinking and scholarly criticism, rather than criticizing or blaming.

In 2020, Christopher Rufo, began a crusade on Twitter to discredit CRT as a theory of blame and shame led to the “Stop Teaching CRT” movement. Allow only white-washed interpretations of American history.

The elected SPI and local School Board members need to be willing to provide students with truth and accuracy about historical events involving race. Truth is essential to continue our democracy!

In the upcoming election, please use critical thinking and find out the position of candidates. Then decide, critically, if you want your child to be taught half the truth or all of it.

Gene Gieseler Retired Attorney

