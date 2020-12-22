Letter: Critics of teachers should better inform themselves

I'm addressing two letter writers from last week. One stated that teachers are lazy and "need to get back to work". Actually, teachers work hard to support their students and community. If 15 years of teaching, I've known one teacher who stuck to contract hours; the vast preponderance of educators also work during the evening, at night, on weekends and yes, during holidays and the summer. TUSD educators took so much additional training this year and put in more time learning how to teach online. Nobody thinks this situation is ideal;; but we are working together to help our students learn. The second writer claimed that citizenship and social instruction are dead. Incorrect. Character Strong is the curriculum program in place; each month lessons feature on different aspects of citizenship--working hard, honesty, kindness, respect, selflessness and social responsibility are just a few character/citizenship traits taught. I suggest before writers slam educators they inform themselves. Better yet, talk to one of us; you will understand your community better.
Christopher Rodarte
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.