 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Critics of teachers should better inform themselves
View Comments

Letter: Critics of teachers should better inform themselves

I'm addressing two letter writers from last week. One stated that teachers are lazy and "need to get back to work". Actually, teachers work hard to support their students and community. If 15 years of teaching, I've known one teacher who stuck to contract hours; the vast preponderance of educators also work during the evening, at night, on weekends and yes, during holidays and the summer. TUSD educators took so much additional training this year and put in more time learning how to teach online. Nobody thinks this situation is ideal;; but we are working together to help our students learn. The second writer claimed that citizenship and social instruction are dead. Incorrect. Character Strong is the curriculum program in place; each month lessons feature on different aspects of citizenship--working hard, honesty, kindness, respect, selflessness and social responsibility are just a few character/citizenship traits taught. I suggest before writers slam educators they inform themselves. Better yet, talk to one of us; you will understand your community better.

Christopher Rodarte

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bad Choices?

As a Hispanic “Boomer” male with an engineering degree, I was appalled at the whinny column that led your Opinion section. Here we have a 26 y…

Local-issues

Letter: Democrats win

In 2006 Barack Obama was elected and within months received the Nobel Peace Prize for just having a pulse. In 2020 Joe Biden was elected and w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News