Letter: crooked state government

The only part of Arizona government that was fair, honest, and uncorrupted was the election process. Now the Taliban Republicans are working at turning that into another tool of Republican heavy-handed dominance and dishonest government. Under the watch of Dopey Ducey, the likes of Vain Vann, Felon Finchem, God-Awful Gosar, and other local and remotely-located acolytes of a Fake President are working towards a completely fascist state government. Once Arizona led the country in absurd governance. Now, except for the teaching-people-how-count charade Vain Vann imposed, the Taliban Republicans in Arizona are just copycats. Oh, God of Stupid and Cupidinous professional politicians, where is the honor in that!
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.