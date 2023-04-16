Regarding the recent dust-up between David Stevens and the Crosby Recall volunteers, I'm inclined to suspect that the confrontation may not have been as spontaneous as Stevens would have us believe. Given that Stevens owes whatever authority he has as interim Elections Director largely to Crosby, the whole episode appears to have a kind of foxy-chicken-coopy stench to it. Crosby himself is richly deserving of this recall, and I applaud those brave volunteers for working so hard to make it happen. By refusing, for no good reason, to certify the last election, he put all of the votes in Cochise County in jeopardy, while simultaneously attempting to cast doubt on the whole electoral process. Nothing could be worse for democracy than that. I also applaud the judge for ruling that Crosby and Judd pay the legal fees, and I hope that they, not the taxpayers actually do