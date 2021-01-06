 Skip to main content
Letter: "Cross that bridge when we get to it"
Letter: "Cross that bridge when we get to it"

Why worry now about those who say they won't be vaccinated. We have more than 150 million that are, ready, willing, and able now that should keep us busy until at least April.

Meanwhile the "wait & see ers" and "agin ers" can wait pluse employers can decide if vaccination is required for continued employment.

By May we will see the reduced rate of infections and they can change their minds and sign up. If still not cooperative medical treatment priorities can be adjusted to reflect their decision.

Richard Teugh

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

