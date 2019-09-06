Following the summer rains tree and shrub branches have overgrown the sidewalks, in some places making it impossible to pass. Some of the soft new growth covers sharp branches that can tear the flesh. In some areas the branches have extended over the sidewalks and into the bike lanes creating another hazard. Branches can block the view of oncoming traffic at intersections. Property owners need to keep the sidewalks free of plant growth.
We need to check the crosswalks and hawk lights to make sure that the signals are working properly. The “button” activating the crosswalk signal at the southeast corner of Silverbell and St. Mary’s has been broken for several months. Several weeks ago the crosswalk activator on the median was removed but the corner activator was not repaired. Someone needs to check to make sure that the activators on the crosswalks and hawk lights are working properly.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
