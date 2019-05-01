Saw news about 3D crosswalks in Medford Massachusetts that might be a good idea for Tucson, AZ. Per an article on the Internet it states "The crosswalk is not actually 3D, but appears so to oncoming traffic ...The design is meant to grab drivers’ attention.."
The idea of 3D crosswalks came from two ten year old children. I mean if children can come up with good ideas why can't city officials.
Would suggest that our city officials check this out. Just put in 3D crosswalk and you can find it on the Internet.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.