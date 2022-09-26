Letter: Crossword puzzles

People – many don’t like the LA times crossword puzzle which replaced the 2 puzzles the Star published daily for years. I’m so grateful the Star heard us and returned 1 of the 2 puzzles that had been eliminated! Now let us lobby to eliminate the LA Times puzzle in favor of returning the 2nd puzzle. Please write a letter to the editor by going to Tucson.com/opinion. PRESS THE 3 BARS AT THE TOP, scroll down to Opinion and press Submit A Letter to eliminate the LA Times puzzle in favor of returning the 2nd puzzle. Our voices were heard. Join me by writing the editor to make this happen!
Lori Surina
East side
