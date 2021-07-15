 Skip to main content
Letter: CRT
Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened back then. But you become guilty if you refuse to listen to what happen”

CRT is not about hating America or assigning blame towards cacuasians . It about realizing that throughout the evolution of the country there have been dark periods that many want to overlook , and not understand that the residual effects are still being felt today. However, in order to truly evolve into a true melting pot we must learn from the errors of the past to create a even better Country.

Gabriel M Bustamante

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

