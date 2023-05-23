Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction is lacking in understanding of Critical Race Theory. Perhaps he should do some research. I believe that race and racism is so deeply embedded in the USA that most are not aware that it is a construct, something fabricated, embedded in our culture. Because it is so systemic in our country, it is difficult to change, if not impossible. The Superintendent is blowing smoke at us to go alone with his expanded definitions of CRT and making Critical Race Theory a political issue.