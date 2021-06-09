 Skip to main content
Letter: Cry baby Democrats on Sinema's refusal to end Filibuster
  • Comments

What a bunch of cry baby Democrats that I have read in this Star's Letter section attacking poor woman Senator Sinema. I thought Democrats respected women and their decision making? Apparently not. The facts are that Democrats want to end the long standing Filibuster in the Senate in order to ram through their leftist progressive agenda. Sinema knows that Arizona is a purple, not blue state, and is trying to walk a moderate line. Up until the last election, Republicans controlled the Senate lead by Mitch McConnell. He could have easily ended the Filibuster, but chose not to do so out of respect for tradition in the Senate. The Senate, as opposed to the House of Representatives, was meant to be more deliberative in passing legislation. As recently as 2017, 32 Democrat Senators, including VP Harris, signed a letter supporting the current Filibuster structure. Of course they were the minority party then. Obama and Biden have vigorously supported it, but now call it a relic of Jim Crowe. How pathetic!

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

