Letter: Cryptoquip over horoscope

It is depressingly symbolic of our times that an intellectually stimulating amusement such as Cryptoquip suddenly vanishes from our paper while, yet another astrology column emerges. I’m sure there are budgetary concerns involved or even market research, but whose brilliant idea was it to spring for hocus-pocus over more sudoku or ken-ken? If this has resulted from reader input, then what a sad commentary that is. In a society overflowing with disinformation, the last thing we need is to sanction yet more magical thinking.

Some will exclaim that it is harmless fun, but sadly, its acceptance by many as a realistic world model places it squarely within the ranks of more renowned encouragements to uncritical thought such as psychic readings and shameless medical quackery so pervasively advertised on television. This brand of cognitive sloppiness, in its most threatening manifestation, has given rise to anti-science, Q-anon and MAGA. The last thing this paper should be doing is contributing to this age-old ignorance disguising as entertainment.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

