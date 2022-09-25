Letter: Cryptoquip over horoscope

It is depressingly symbolic of our times that an intellectually stimulating amusement such as Cryptoquip suddenly vanishes from our paper while, yet another astrology column emerges. I’m sure there are budgetary concerns involved or even market research, but whose brilliant idea was it to spring for hocus-pocus over more sudoku or ken-ken? If this has resulted from reader input, then what a sad commentary that is. In a society overflowing with disinformation, the last thing we need is to sanction yet more magical thinking.