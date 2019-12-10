The mayor and vice mayor of Benson in an opinion piece on December 6th asked urban “elites” to stop interfering with the Villages at Vigneto project. They equated wealth to elitism by printing the salaries of conservation group heads. For transparency’s sake, why not also publish the salaries of the partners of development firm El Dorado Benson? The mayors are also mistaken in assuming a false dichotomy of urban/rural values, and provoking a culture war. Why drive a wedge between people where common values likely exist? My guess is that neither the conservationists nor those who live or would like to live near the San Pedro River want to witness its demise. Needless to say, without a healthy river the allure of living at the Villages will diminish. Can the interested parties set aside the culture war and look to their shared values as a starting point for constructive dialogue?
Chris Martin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.