Letter: Cure Bronovich

Attorney-General Mark Brnovich should withdraw his objections to Arizona voters to "cure" their votes, especially those in the Navajo nation. Since the election booklet doesn't include an explanation in the Navajo language, these voters are vulnerable to misunderstanding the need for a signature before mailing. Bronovich's objections, which pulse with discrimination and overreach of his office, clash with Secretary of State Katy Hobbs' view that these voters should be able to correct or "cure" their votes within five days of the election. I urge Attorney-General Brnovich to withdraw his objections and support all efforts for voter ease.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.