Letter: Curfew

As a small business owner in this community I feel it incumbent to support my fellow citizens by following the rules. I go to my business every night to ensure we close by 9:30 so my customers can get home by 10 p.m. By the time we clean and resolve our daily figures it is around 11:00. On my 1.5 mile drive home I pass at least 4 businesses open and doing business. Where is enforcement? I am sacrificing. My employees are sacrificing. I am not a fink and shall not name names but we community members that do what needs to be done shall not forget this arbitrary enforcement.
Richard Snyder
Midtown
