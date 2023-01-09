Letter: Curriculum Suggestions

In the interest of promoting civil discourse surrounding American Institutions, let me suggest to the UofA that their new course's syllabus include Nikole Hannah-Jones's The 1619 Project and Howard Zinn's A People's History of the United States. I'd audit a course that provided "the ability to discuss things that we disagree on without denigrating the other person." Manson is correct - when that happens, "life is better."
A girl can dream.....
Suzi Hileman
Northwest side
