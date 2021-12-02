Letter: Curt Prendergast: Tucsonans may need to imagine life without the Star

It is not only difficult to imagine life in Tucson without the Arizona Daily Star, as Curt Prendergast warned us was a possibility on Sunday, but it would threaten the civic life of our city and endanger our ability to hold our elected leaders and local businesses publicly accountable. The fact that local papers all across the country are under a similar threat is why we need measures such as the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (H.R. 3940 and S. 2434), introduced earlier this year by Arizona Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, which would provide tax credits to help locally based print and digital publications stay strong and independent.
Greg Evans
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.