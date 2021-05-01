 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cyber Ningas
View Comments

Letter: Cyber Ningas

  • Comments

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa county ballots from the 2020 election led by a so called Cyber Ninga, (I'm not making this up) who doesn't know what he's doing, doesn't follow recount rules from the Secretary of State's office, has zero background in this area and isn't properly training the volunteers, all retirees. Of course, journalists are not allowed in the stadium where the count is currently taking place. Previous recounts showed no changes, so Ward found herself a conspiracy theorist and by golly, it wouldn't surprise me if he finds something amiss...that's what he's being paid for, right? How much, we don't know. Is this taxpayer dollars, or is the AZ GOP going to foot the bill? I'm as embarrassed as I am furious.

Ginia Desmond

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News