Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa county ballots from the 2020 election led by a so called Cyber Ninga, (I'm not making this up) who doesn't know what he's doing, doesn't follow recount rules from the Secretary of State's office, has zero background in this area and isn't properly training the volunteers, all retirees. Of course, journalists are not allowed in the stadium where the count is currently taking place. Previous recounts showed no changes, so Ward found herself a conspiracy theorist and by golly, it wouldn't surprise me if he finds something amiss...that's what he's being paid for, right? How much, we don't know. Is this taxpayer dollars, or is the AZ GOP going to foot the bill? I'm as embarrassed as I am furious.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.