Letter: Cyber Ninja Turtles?
First we had Banana Republicans, who want a Caribbean-type strongman to take over and purify our culture, and now we have Bamboo Republicans, who are checking paper ballots for the hidden hand of Ming the Merciless. I think they are pushing the envelope in various ways, so that some exasperated judge will end the farce, and then they can say "See? We must have been on to something, or they wouldn't have stopped us."

Their logic may bear the marks of wishful thinking and even willful delusion, but it's all worth the trouble if we can one day find that unicorn of right-wing thought, the benevolent dictator.

Democracies often fall victims to various seif-appointed saviors.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

