Letter: Cyber Ninjas in Arizona

Enough of Arizona's GOP election fantasies and their Cyber Ninjas! There was NO fraud in our 2020 election. Voters denounced trumpism and everything it stands for. Arizona’s GOP continues to back the sham Cyber Ninja audit – headed by a delusional Trump supporter from Florida - looking for bamboo ballots and blatantly violating Arizona election laws. Instead of acknowledging facts and reality, the party continues to embrace and accept spreaders of disinformation, tinfoil hat conspiracists, and white nationalists.
The real fraud is perpetuated by Arizona’s Republican Party. They continue to undermine the integrity of our election process, push “the big lie,” and pass voter suppression laws that claim to “fix” problems that do not exist. Truth, the rule of law, and ethics no longer matter.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.