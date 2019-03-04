Re: the March 3 article "El Tour still owes$180K to county; leader says he'll resign."
I'm not surprised to see El Tour in turmoil. As an avid cycler, I have been avoiding the tour in recent years in protest of the organizer's greed and failure to keep cyclers the focus of the event. For instance: a cycler from Phoenix who wants to ride El Tour must not only pay an inflated entry fee, but must also personally show up at the convention center on one of the three days prior to the ride to pick up their kit. No one is allowed to have a friend or relative do this for you, and no kits are available on ride day. This can be a major inconvenience for the average working man, woman or family, as opposed to getting their kit in the mail. There are other problems too. It's time to make the cyclers the reason to hold this event, not the money it generates.
Jerry Kuc
Benson
