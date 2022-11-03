Letter: Cyclist and bicyle licensing

Re: the Nov. 1 letter "Cyclist and bicycle licensing."

The recent writer advocating bicycle licensing fees is hopefully well intentioned, but is unfortunately suggesting decades old arguments from the pro-car, anti-bicycle lobby that have long since been discredited.

Licensing cyclists does no more to ensure safety than licensing motorists does. Requiring bicycle safety training for school age riders, as done in some European countries, has demonstrated significant safety improvements. Similarly, enhanced safety training for prospective motor vehicle drivers should also be required.

Proposing an expensive bicycle licensing fee to help cover the cost of road and cycling paths is not equitable. Cyclists already pay the same road taxes as motorists, this would be unfair double taxation. Given the minimal impact bicycles have on road surfaces, the burden should be on the users doing the most damage.

These old anti-bicycle tropes are the antithesis of making Tucson a more bike friendly city. Fortunately, there are a number of progressive solutions that help both cyclists and motorists, only some of which Tucson has embraced so far.

Chet Kostrzewa

West side