 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cyclist and bicyle licensing

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 1 letter "Cyclist and bicycle licensing."

The recent writer advocating bicycle licensing fees is hopefully well intentioned, but is unfortunately suggesting decades old arguments from the pro-car, anti-bicycle lobby that have long since been discredited.

Licensing cyclists does no more to ensure safety than licensing motorists does. Requiring bicycle safety training for school age riders, as done in some European countries, has demonstrated significant safety improvements. Similarly, enhanced safety training for prospective motor vehicle drivers should also be required.

Proposing an expensive bicycle licensing fee to help cover the cost of road and cycling paths is not equitable. Cyclists already pay the same road taxes as motorists, this would be unfair double taxation. Given the minimal impact bicycles have on road surfaces, the burden should be on the users doing the most damage.

People are also reading…

These old anti-bicycle tropes are the antithesis of making Tucson a more bike friendly city. Fortunately, there are a number of progressive solutions that help both cyclists and motorists, only some of which Tucson has embraced so far.

Chet Kostrzewa

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News