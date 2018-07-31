I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter that bicyclists need to follow the rules when using public roadways. Not a day goes by when I don't see one or more of the following violations: Not stopping at a stop sign; riding three or more abreast; riding on the roadway when a bicycle lane is available. On one occasion, I observed a group of 20-plus cyclists speed through a posted school zone at over 25 mph, leaving the crossing guard speechless.
I am in favor of licensing bicycles so that the associated fees will offset the cost of bicycle lanes, which average $130 per mile, per lane. I asked police about apprehending and ticketing the above-mentioned offenders but they say they are powerless as the bicycles are not licensed as such and the riders frequently carry no identification. I urge you to contact your state representatives and ask them to propose legislation to license bicycles.
Vern Spohn
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.