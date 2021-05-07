Letter: Cyper Ninjas.....Really?

Why did the Arizona GOP Senate hire a firm called "Cyber Ninjas? Cyber is defined as related to computers and the internet. That seems okay. But Ninjas? Definition is: covert agent(s) or mercenary whose functions include espionage, deception, surprise attacks and are known for using covert methods of waging irregular warfare and are deemed dishonorable. Maybe that is what those who hired them wanted! Guess I will change from Republican to an Independent.
Kathleen Gabhart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.