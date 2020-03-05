Letter: Daily Fitz Cartoon on Rodeo hits home
Re: the Feb. 20 editorial cartoon.

In a photo of a bronc rider posted in the Star earlier in the week, a close up of the bronc’s leg revealed a split and badly overgrown hoof. Repeatedly, Calves are choked to the ground and steers’ horns are twisted grotesquely. Rodeo stock doesn't likely get much medical or maintenance care. I am from the west, I grew up in New Mexico and Arizona. Throwing calves or steers is a way of life here and those skills are necessary for cowboys on the open range, however I hope that the same animal is not subjected to it over and over again. I am not naïve enough to believe that Rodeo as entertainment will go away. However as spectators, we have a moral obligation to ensure that these animals are treated ethically and humanely.

LM Swann

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

