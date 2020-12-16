Letter: Daily Star Carrier Christmas Thank You

I just sent a thank-you gift to Carlos Samaniego.
You probably don’t know him, and in fact I don’t either. He delivers my print Daily Star each morning before I wake up, turning into my very long driveway before throwing the paper so I only have to walk halfway to the mailbox.
Carlos, I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
