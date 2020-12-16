 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Daily Star Carrier Christmas Thank You
View Comments

Letter: Daily Star Carrier Christmas Thank You

I just sent a thank-you gift to Carlos Samaniego.

You probably don’t know him, and in fact I don’t either. He delivers my print Daily Star each morning before I wake up, turning into my very long driveway before throwing the paper so I only have to walk halfway to the mailbox.

Carlos, I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News