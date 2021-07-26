Letter: Daily Star convinced me to vote for Kevin Dahl

I wasn't sure which candidate for whom to vote in the Democratic Primary for Ward 3 until I read the Arizona Daily Star's endorsement of Padres. Kevin Dahl's opponent is the Star's choice because of his business experience. Tucson, like America, doesn't need another businessman in government. Dahl's experience as outlined briefly (and incompletely) in the editorial convinced me in those few words that he is the better choice. I mailed in my vote today! Thanks, Arizona Daily Star!
Jeffrey St. Clair, Sr.
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.