Letter: Daily Star Endorsements
Letter: Daily Star Endorsements

Several times in the past the Daily Star has made claims to be politically balanced in its letters and articles. On October 7 the Daily Star listed political candidates it endorses in the upcoming election. Of the 26 candidates who declare a party he or she is affiliated with, the Daily Star endorsed 23 democrats. How can this newspaper continue to claim it is politically balanced when it is so clearly liberal in it's attitudes? Added to that is an editorial cartoonist who insults our President almost on a daily basis. The liberal bias this newspaper shows is clear throughout all the pages, not just the letters and editorials. Those of us who lean more to the conservative side must hold our noses every time we open this newspaper just to read some news. There is nothing fair and balanced about this newspaper.

Nate Baker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

