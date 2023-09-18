The Daily Stars total support for the Democrat Party is blatantly obvious to all but those radical liberals who refuse open eyes. Examples?......

Little to no coverage of the horrible effects on homelessness, crime and drug flow caused by Democrats open border policy and the associated influx of illegal immigrants into the Tucson area.

Little to no coverage on Tucson's crumbling roads (I challenge you to find any worse in this Country), failing schools, and disintegrating infrastructure CAUSED by Mayor Romero and other local Democrat Party members horrendous and outright irresponsible use of tax money.

The Star virtually ignores Conservative viewpoints, yet publishes those such as todays (9/15) article by Priya Sundareshan attempting to make the false claim that the Inflation Reduction Act is succeeding, based on a convenient small time selection. In reality, inflation remains sky high, as we ALL are reminded every time we purchase goods or pay bills. If your goal is to alienate approximately half of your potential reading base, you are succeeding.

John Schulz

East side