As an author and commentator I often clip front page articles from the Star to save as references. Until recently your paper accommodated readers like myself by continuing text from front page articles on the fourth page. Very recently, however, the Star now continues front page articles on the second page. Unfortunately this practice often makes it impossible to save these articles, as the second page text often overlaps with the front page print content. I would appreciate your returning to your former practice of continuing front page articles on either page 3 or 4, and I'm sure many other readers would likewise appreciate that courtesy.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.