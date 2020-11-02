 Skip to main content
Letter: Daily Star Voting recommendations
Letter: Daily Star Voting recommendations

Thank you for publishing your endorsements guide for the Tuesday election. For the most part, I will be using it to vote for the opposite candidates. You must have used your own paper's lack of actual factual reporting to do your research. Even your fact check section needs to be fact-checked. If we voted your way we would be a one-party state just like our neighbor to the west and how many times can we hear the same old "It only hurts the rich" tax refrain? I'd like our teachers to make more money as well but not by becoming one of the highest tax states in the country. And lastly, do we really want Trump to lose? Fitz would have to learn a new trick for his one-trick pony act.

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

