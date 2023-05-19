Yet another guns on campus bill, HB2667 prohibits managing boards of our universities, colleges and community colleges from preventing “a person” with a concealed weapon permit from having their weapons on campus. Apart from the obvious risks of adding guns to our university campuses, this bill has two serious flaws. It’s based on a carefully crafted but false depiction of what is required for a concealed weapon permit. Contrary to popular perception, there is neither a standardized curriculum nor a requirement for live fire training. And even if all concealed weapon permit holders were extensively trained, there is no way to enforce a measure like this without fencing every campus, installing metal detectors and security guards to ensure anyone carrying a firearm has a valid concealed weapon permit. Both dangerous and deceptive, this bill would effectively allow anyone to carry a gun on school grounds.