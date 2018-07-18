We all agree that our immigration system can be improved. But abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency enforcing our immigration laws, is a radical, reckless idea. Recently, two Democrats running for governor, David Garcia and Kelly Fryer, joined national Democrats like Elizabeth Warren calling to abolish ICE. That is dangerously out-of-touch.
Congress created ICE after 9/11. Their mission is to apprehend criminal illegal immigrants and target transnational criminal organizations like drug cartels and human traffickers. Their efforts make Arizona safer. Polling has found nearly 7 in 10 Arizona voters oppose abolishing ICE. So why are these Democrats standing with liberal East Coast politicians instead of Arizonans?
Judi White
North side
